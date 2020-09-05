Sign up
Nap time
Our 2 dogs had spent the day playing, but about mid afternoon I stopped for water break they both plopped down on the floor and were asleep in no time.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Carol Spies
@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
Tags
two
,
german
,
lab
,
asleep
,
shepherd
