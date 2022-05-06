Sign up
9 / 365
There’s a wave coming from New Zealand. For sure.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX530 HS
Taken
6th May 2022 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
board
,
manly
,
surfer
Diana
ace
Fabulous story telling shot.
May 13th, 2022
