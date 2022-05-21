Previous
Last drinks for the season for this hibiscus. by johnfalconer
Last drinks for the season for this hibiscus.

21st May 2022 21st May 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
*lynn ace
wonderful clarity, texture, details, colors
May 21st, 2022  
