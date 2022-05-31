Previous
A different view of the Sydney Opera House. by johnfalconer
A different view of the Sydney Opera House.

I took this with my iPhone during the Vivid Light festival in Sydney. I’ll go back with a bigger camera and tripod before this annual show finishes in two weeks.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous ! fav
May 31st, 2022  
Junko Y ace
How fantastic is this! Thanks for sharing.
May 31st, 2022  
