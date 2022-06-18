Sign up
48 / 365
Covid 19 positive test. I've been isolating in bed since Saturday.
Trying desperately not to have to go to hospital
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Tags
19
,
rat
,
covid
