Covid 19 positive test. I’ve been isolating in bed since Saturday. by johnfalconer
Covid 19 positive test. I’ve been isolating in bed since Saturday.

Trying desperately not to have to go to hospital
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

John Falconer

I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
