68 / 365
A 100m section of Beatrice Street Clontarf, just around the corner from home.
These iPhone photos were taken today in a rushed 10 minutes!
Clockwise from top left. Fire star orchid. Rose. Salvia. Agapanthus. African daisy. Hibiscus. Purple lantana. Gazania.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
550
photos
141
followers
339
following
18% complete
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Tags
flowers
,
collage
,
clontarf
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots and flowers.
November 12th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Each one is lovely, together they make a beautiful collage.
November 12th, 2022
