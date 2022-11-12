Previous
A 100m section of Beatrice Street Clontarf, just around the corner from home. by johnfalconer
A 100m section of Beatrice Street Clontarf, just around the corner from home.

These iPhone photos were taken today in a rushed 10 minutes!
Clockwise from top left. Fire star orchid. Rose. Salvia. Agapanthus. African daisy. Hibiscus. Purple lantana. Gazania.
12th November 2022

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Diana ace
Beautiful shots and flowers.
November 12th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Each one is lovely, together they make a beautiful collage.
November 12th, 2022  
