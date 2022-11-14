Previous
Try! (Or in NFL a touchdown) and nothing in soccer. by johnfalconer
Try! (Or in NFL a touchdown) and nothing in soccer.

In aqua rugby apparently you have to dive into the water to score!! Very exciting!

Sorry for the quality but as I explained in my other photo I wasn’t really ready to take photos.
John Falconer

Diana
How interesting, I have never heard of this before. It does seem to be a lot of fun though.
November 13th, 2022  
