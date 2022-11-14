Sign up
70 / 365
Try! (Or in NFL a touchdown) and nothing in soccer.
In aqua rugby apparently you have to dive into the water to score!! Very exciting!
Sorry for the quality but as I explained in my other photo I wasn’t really ready to take photos.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Tags
water
,
rugby
,
aqua
,
try
,
sport
,
manly
Diana
ace
How interesting, I have never heard of this before. It does seem to be a lot of fun though.
November 13th, 2022
