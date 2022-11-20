Previous
First coffee. Then all the other nonsense. by johnfalconer
First coffee. Then all the other nonsense.


Note: No real coffee was used in the taking of this photograph!!

This is my 11 month granddaughter Maddie who was locked up in New Zealand during Covid and just escaped a few days ago to visit her Sydney relatives for the first time.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway.
Kitty Hawke ace
Pretty little girl. Lovely hair and eyes.
November 20th, 2022  
