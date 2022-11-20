Sign up
First coffee. Then all the other nonsense.
Note: No real coffee was used in the taking of this photograph!!
This is my 11 month granddaughter Maddie who was locked up in New Zealand during Covid and just escaped a few days ago to visit her Sydney relatives for the first time.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
John Falconer
Tags
coffee
sydney
maddie
clontarf
Kitty Hawke
ace
Pretty little girl. Lovely hair and eyes.
November 20th, 2022
