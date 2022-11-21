Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
77 / 365
Dragon fly
This poor thing seems to be caught up in the afternoon’s strong winds and had its wings partly smashed. But it still flies around.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
9
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
562
photos
146
followers
358
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Latest from all albums
71
72
73
74
75
76
149
77
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2022 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
dragon
,
sydney
Gosia
ace
Nice close up
November 21st, 2022
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautifully Captured
November 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 21st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Still very beautiful & I love those gossamer wings..
November 21st, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing photo like the colors and detail
November 21st, 2022
Wylie
ace
wounded warrior, nice shot.
November 21st, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks a bit battle scarred but still soldiering on.
November 21st, 2022
Nigel Rogers
ace
Good shot of battle damage
November 21st, 2022
John Falconer
ace
@gosia
@kgolab
@joansmor
@happysnaps
@365projectorgchristine
@pusspup
@onewing
@nigelrogers
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. We managed to recatch the dragonfly and we put it in the outside garden. I hope it survives ok.
November 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. We managed to recatch the dragonfly and we put it in the outside garden. I hope it survives ok.