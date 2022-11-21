Previous
Dragon fly by johnfalconer
77 / 365

Dragon fly

This poor thing seems to be caught up in the afternoon’s strong winds and had its wings partly smashed. But it still flies around.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Gosia ace
Nice close up
November 21st, 2022  
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautifully Captured
November 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 21st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Still very beautiful & I love those gossamer wings..
November 21st, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing photo like the colors and detail
November 21st, 2022  
Wylie ace
wounded warrior, nice shot.
November 21st, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks a bit battle scarred but still soldiering on.
November 21st, 2022  
Nigel Rogers ace
Good shot of battle damage
November 21st, 2022  
John Falconer ace
@gosia @kgolab @joansmor @happysnaps @365projectorgchristine @pusspup @onewing @nigelrogers
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. We managed to recatch the dragonfly and we put it in the outside garden. I hope it survives ok.
November 21st, 2022  
