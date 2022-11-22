Previous
Sunset drinks at a bar/restaurant in Manly. My friend looking after my seat. by johnfalconer
Sunset drinks at a bar/restaurant in Manly. My friend looking after my seat.

This was a week or so ago having a drink before we headed off to our homes.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

John Falconer

I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Kathy ace
Nice place to watch the sunset.
November 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
A wonderful way to enjoy the sun setting. Cheers!
November 22nd, 2022  
