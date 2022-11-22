Sign up
78 / 365
Sunset drinks at a bar/restaurant in Manly. My friend looking after my seat.
This was a week or so ago having a drink before we headed off to our homes.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
2
0
John Falconer
Tags
sunset
,
bar
,
friend
,
manly
Kathy
ace
Nice place to watch the sunset.
November 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
A wonderful way to enjoy the sun setting. Cheers!
November 22nd, 2022
