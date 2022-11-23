Sign up
79 / 365
Sunflower disc florets. Local supermarket.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
5
3
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
564
photos
149
followers
361
following
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
73
74
75
76
149
77
78
79
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2022 3:19pm
Tags
flower
,
sunflower
,
sydney
,
disc
,
florets
Mek
It's alive!
November 23rd, 2022
moni kozi
Wow! That is an entire universe in itself
November 23rd, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Very interesting for sure
November 23rd, 2022
Diana
Such an amazing macro!
November 23rd, 2022
SwChappell
Great macro
November 23rd, 2022
