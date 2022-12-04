Sign up
Rooftop garden sculpture. iPhone fisheye lens again.
As a member I was invited to the opening of the new wing to the Art Gallery of NSW. This roof top sculpture was the best.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Kathy A
ace
That’s really cool
December 4th, 2022
