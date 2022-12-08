Sign up
94 / 365
His first filet o’fish
My 13yo grandson caught his first fish with a handheld spear while snorkelling in Sydney Harbour a few days ago. This is therefore his first attempt at filleting a fish!!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
580
photos
154
followers
361
following
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Latest from all albums
88
89
150
90
91
92
93
94
Tags
fish
,
charlie
,
filleting
Diana
ace
Congratulations, hope he did well and it tasted good.
December 8th, 2022
