His first filet o’fish by johnfalconer
94 / 365

His first filet o’fish

My 13yo grandson caught his first fish with a handheld spear while snorkelling in Sydney Harbour a few days ago. This is therefore his first attempt at filleting a fish!!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Diana ace
Congratulations, hope he did well and it tasted good.
December 8th, 2022  
