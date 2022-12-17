Previous
Annual Christmas tree in the CBD Sydney. by johnfalconer
103 / 365

Annual Christmas tree in the CBD Sydney.

The building on the left is the General Post Office built in 1866. It’s still a very small post office but it is mainly the Fullerton Hotel.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Kathy A ace
Amazing tree!
December 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this gorgeous tree, love the clock tower too.
December 17th, 2022  
MistyO
A beautiful Tree!
December 17th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Most grand
December 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Wonderful festive tree.
December 17th, 2022  
eDorre ace
Love this!
December 17th, 2022  
