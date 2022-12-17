Sign up
Annual Christmas tree in the CBD Sydney.
The building on the left is the General Post Office built in 1866. It’s still a very small post office but it is mainly the Fullerton Hotel.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Kathy A
ace
Amazing tree!
December 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this gorgeous tree, love the clock tower too.
December 17th, 2022
MistyO
A beautiful Tree!
December 17th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Most grand
December 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Wonderful festive tree.
December 17th, 2022
eDorre
ace
Love this!
December 17th, 2022
