169 / 365
Beautiful one day. Perfect the next!
Cityscape. The northern part of the Sydney CBD.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I've ever been involved in.
Tags
buildings
,
city
,
sydney
,
cityscape
,
quay
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
,
sixws-137
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and great b/w.
February 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one ! Iconic building and nice sharp focus - fav
February 21st, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful cityscape
February 21st, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous cityscape!! I would love to see this!!
February 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@beryl
@swchappell
@pamknowler
Thanks. All you have to do is wait for a perfect day and catch the Manly ferry. Easy.
February 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Perfect capture of Sydney’s cityscape.
February 21st, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Wonderful skyline,great shot
February 21st, 2023
Anne
ace
Super, love all the different lines and angles created
February 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Great view! I like this one very much.
February 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great cityscape.
February 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Bliss! Can’t quite see my old apartment on here but almost can! Never tired of this view
February 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@dkellogg
@nigelrogers
@365anne
@marlboromaam
@wakelys
@casablanca
I’ve lived in a few places around the world but this s the most fabulous view. I love it.
February 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
February 21st, 2023
Thanks. All you have to do is wait for a perfect day and catch the Manly ferry. Easy.
I've lived in a few places around the world but this s the most fabulous view. I love it.