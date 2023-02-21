Previous
Beautiful one day. Perfect the next! by johnfalconer
169 / 365

Beautiful one day. Perfect the next!

Cityscape. The northern part of the Sydney CBD.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
Diana
Stunning capture and great b/w.
February 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Nice one ! Iconic building and nice sharp focus - fav
February 21st, 2023  
Steve Chappell
Beautiful cityscape
February 21st, 2023  
Pam Knowler
Fabulous cityscape!! I would love to see this!!
February 21st, 2023  
John Falconer
@ludwigsdiana @beryl @swchappell @pamknowler

Thanks. All you have to do is wait for a perfect day and catch the Manly ferry. Easy.
February 21st, 2023  
Bucktree
Perfect capture of Sydney’s cityscape.
February 21st, 2023  
Nigel Rogers
Wonderful skyline,great shot
February 21st, 2023  
Anne
Super, love all the different lines and angles created
February 21st, 2023  
Mags
Great view! I like this one very much.
February 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Great cityscape.
February 21st, 2023  
Casablanca
Bliss! Can’t quite see my old apartment on here but almost can! Never tired of this view
February 21st, 2023  
John Falconer
@dkellogg @nigelrogers @365anne @marlboromaam @wakelys @casablanca

I’ve lived in a few places around the world but this s the most fabulous view. I love it.
February 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
February 21st, 2023  
