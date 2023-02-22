Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
170 / 365
South Head. Lighthouse and keepers cottage.
This is the South Head to the entrance to Sydney Harbour. The light-keeper’s cottage was built in 1858.
The complex of buildings behind the cottage belong to the Royal Australian Navy.
The tiny beach on the right is Lady Bay Beach which is accessible to the public via a walking track. Clothing is optional at this beach!
This was taken on my iPhone and I’ve probably “overprocessed” it to give it some oomph!
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
665
photos
173
followers
372
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Latest from all albums
165
166
167
158
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
head
,
cottage
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
south
,
lighthouse
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
,
sixws-137
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful landscape, clouds are marvelous too.
February 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a dramatic looking sky.
February 23rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lovely. I learned to sail in Middle Harbour and remember coming out to the Heads on the first day of Spring when EVERYONE in the world seemed to be out on the water! Chaos but crazy fun.
February 23rd, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful image with a great sky!!
February 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Dramatic sky over a a beautiful sharp image of the land jutting out to sea!
February 23rd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Dramatic & wonderful capture with those clouds over shadowing the Lighthouse & the wonderful cliff face buildings.
February 23rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@wakelys
@casablanca
@pamknowler
@beryl
@happysnaps
Just here the sea entrance gets a bit rough. I was in a silly little ferry being tossed around and nearly lost the iPhone overboard!!!
February 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Just here the sea entrance gets a bit rough. I was in a silly little ferry being tossed around and nearly lost the iPhone overboard!!!