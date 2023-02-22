Previous
South Head. Lighthouse and keepers cottage. by johnfalconer
South Head. Lighthouse and keepers cottage.

This is the South Head to the entrance to Sydney Harbour. The light-keeper’s cottage was built in 1858.

The complex of buildings behind the cottage belong to the Royal Australian Navy.

The tiny beach on the right is Lady Bay Beach which is accessible to the public via a walking track. Clothing is optional at this beach!

This was taken on my iPhone and I’ve probably “overprocessed” it to give it some oomph!
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I've ever been involved in.
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful landscape, clouds are marvelous too.
February 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a dramatic looking sky.
February 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely. I learned to sail in Middle Harbour and remember coming out to the Heads on the first day of Spring when EVERYONE in the world seemed to be out on the water! Chaos but crazy fun.
February 23rd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful image with a great sky!!
February 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Dramatic sky over a a beautiful sharp image of the land jutting out to sea!
February 23rd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Dramatic & wonderful capture with those clouds over shadowing the Lighthouse & the wonderful cliff face buildings.
February 23rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @wakelys @casablanca @pamknowler @beryl @happysnaps
Just here the sea entrance gets a bit rough. I was in a silly little ferry being tossed around and nearly lost the iPhone overboard!!!
February 23rd, 2023  
