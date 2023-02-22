South Head. Lighthouse and keepers cottage.

This is the South Head to the entrance to Sydney Harbour. The light-keeper’s cottage was built in 1858.



The complex of buildings behind the cottage belong to the Royal Australian Navy.



The tiny beach on the right is Lady Bay Beach which is accessible to the public via a walking track. Clothing is optional at this beach!



