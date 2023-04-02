Previous
The only currently flowering plant on the enclosed balcony is this little geranium! I well and truly over processed it to give it some oomph!!! by johnfalconer
209 / 365

The only currently flowering plant on the enclosed balcony is this little geranium! I well and truly over processed it to give it some oomph!!!

Hi guys. I’m running out of things to photograph here in my hospital ward. There’s only about 14 patients so it’s not all that large. We cannot take photos of staff or fellow patients, equipment installations, activities, food and who knows what else. I’ve only got my old iPhone and lucky to have that!!
Anyway. Here are some random shots which will almost bring me up to date. Thanks again.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
