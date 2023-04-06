Previous
A patient sneaking out of my hospital. The main subject was underexposed so I had to use Snapseed “brush” to selectively increase the exposure of his body etc. by johnfalconer
A patient sneaking out of my hospital. The main subject was underexposed so I had to use Snapseed “brush” to selectively increase the exposure of his body etc.

It is understandably not permitted to photograph staff or fellow patients. But this man is an outside contractor. And, using hand signals, I got his ok to click away!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
FBailey ace
Desperation!!
April 5th, 2023  
George ace
Great capture.
April 5th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️
April 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Well done!
April 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic capture
April 6th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great shot.
April 6th, 2023  
