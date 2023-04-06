Sign up
Previous
Next
213 / 365
A patient sneaking out of my hospital. The main subject was underexposed so I had to use Snapseed “brush” to selectively increase the exposure of his body etc.
It is understandably not permitted to photograph staff or fellow patients. But this man is an outside contractor. And, using hand signals, I got his ok to click away!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
6
6
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
707
photos
171
followers
369
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
hospital
,
cleaner
FBailey
ace
Desperation!!
April 5th, 2023
George
ace
Great capture.
April 5th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️
April 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Well done!
April 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic capture
April 6th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great shot.
April 6th, 2023
