Jumping at the show. I was some distance away with hand held telephoto. And had to crop a lot. Sorry about the quality. by johnfalconer
220 / 365

Jumping at the show. I was some distance away with hand held telephoto. And had to crop a lot. Sorry about the quality.

This was taken at The Royal Easter Show which has been run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW since 1822.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
