“Better an ugly face than an ugly mind.” James Ellis. by johnfalconer
222 / 365

“Better an ugly face than an ugly mind.” James Ellis.

This was taken at The Royal Easter Show which has been run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW since 1822.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Cathy
So true! And you captured every ugly detail! Haha! Our neighbor used to have a couple of pet turkeys. They would come over to visit… they liked to be petted. Then another neighbor who thought they were wild turkeys shot them. He felt so bad when he learned they were pets.
April 15th, 2023  
