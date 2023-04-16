Sign up
223 / 365
Our local Eastern Water Dragon
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
Tags
water
,
reptile
,
dragon
,
lizard
Christine Sztukowski
Love these dragons, wonderful shot. Fav
April 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! such a gorgeous dragon and capture! fav
April 16th, 2023
