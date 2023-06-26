Previous
Sushi with ginger and hot chips! (Fries). I still can’t believe they serve this in a Japanese restaurant . By the way delicious. by johnfalconer
294 / 365

Sushi with ginger and hot chips! (Fries). I still can’t believe they serve this in a Japanese restaurant . By the way delicious.

26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

John Falconer


@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
80% complete

Bucktree
Great closeup shot. I like fries, but never heard of them served with sushi.
June 26th, 2023  
Diana
The sushi looks great but I could never eat chips with it :-)
June 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Looks good.
June 26th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Looks tasty.
June 26th, 2023  
