Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
294 / 365
Sushi with ginger and hot chips! (Fries). I still can’t believe they serve this in a Japanese restaurant . By the way delicious.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
789
photos
186
followers
397
following
80% complete
View this month »
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2023 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
restaurant
,
chips
,
fries
,
sushi
Bucktree
ace
Great closeup shot. I like fries, but never heard of them served with sushi.
June 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
The sushi looks great but I could never eat chips with it :-)
June 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good.
June 26th, 2023
winghong_ho
Looks tasty.
June 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close