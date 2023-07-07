Previous
Named “Museum” for a reason. An ancient toilet in an ancient railway station. Modernised by soap dispensers, hand dryer and used needle receptacle by johnfalconer
305 / 365

7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

John Falconer

Diana ace
Great shot and interesting info.
July 25th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great pov and b&w capture.
July 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great b/w , clinical view of the " museum" Sad at the need of the last adition !
July 25th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Nice b&w image.
July 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Those railway bathrooms really are not inviting are they!
July 25th, 2023  
Christina ace
Fabulous - love the symmetry in the shot
July 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great functional tiling.
July 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Perfect in b&w. It may be ancient, but at least it seems very clean.
July 25th, 2023  
