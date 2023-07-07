Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
305 / 365
Named “Museum” for a reason. An ancient toilet in an ancient railway station. Modernised by soap dispensers, hand dryer and used needle receptacle
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
817
photos
183
followers
394
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2023 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
museum
,
toilet
Diana
ace
Great shot and interesting info.
July 25th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great pov and b&w capture.
July 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great b/w , clinical view of the " museum" Sad at the need of the last adition !
July 25th, 2023
winghong_ho
Nice b&w image.
July 25th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Those railway bathrooms really are not inviting are they!
July 25th, 2023
Christina
ace
Fabulous - love the symmetry in the shot
July 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great functional tiling.
July 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Perfect in b&w. It may be ancient, but at least it seems very clean.
July 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close