328 / 365
Another dreadful (technically) photo of a great young singer. I had to process the life out of it before I uploaded it!!
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
photos
followers
following
Tags
singer
sydney
pricessin
Susan Wakely
ace
You have achieved a great result in your edit.
July 31st, 2023
