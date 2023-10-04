Sign up
Previous
Photo 394
I lost my iPhone and I can’t help but walk around like this.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
890
photos
187
followers
384
following
107% complete
View this month »
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2023 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
lost
,
mall
,
girl
,
sydney
moni kozi
Aaaahaaaahaaaa!!!! You are too funny!!!!!!!!!!
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Haa! Such a good caption for this wonderful capture!
October 4th, 2023
