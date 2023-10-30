Previous
Unknown bush? by johnfalconer
Photo 420

Unknown bush?

This flowering bush is up the street from home. Despite research I have no idea what it is? Anyone hazard a guess?

(I’m a bit indisposed so I am going back through the last few weeks’ photos and uploading the photographs that didn’t make the October cut. There are only so many hospital photos I can upload!! 😀😀😀)
John Falconer

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful Bertrand color
October 30th, 2023  
