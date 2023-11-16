Sign up
Photo 437
Old Blue Jeans by Miley Cyrus
How long before I lose my wallet?
I’m trying to score on 4 challenges here:
1. One dominant colour. 52wc-2023-w46
2. Textures on Thursday. text20
3. Six word story. sixws-145
4. Song title. songtitle-101
Too greedy???
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
4
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Susan Wakely
ace
Great for all of the challenges. Just had to have a quick listen to Miley.
November 16th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture
November 16th, 2023
Neil
ace
Got it covered ! Watch your wallet!!
November 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Well done
November 16th, 2023
