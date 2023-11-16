Previous
Old Blue Jeans by Miley Cyrus by johnfalconer
Old Blue Jeans by Miley Cyrus

How long before I lose my wallet?

I’m trying to score on 4 challenges here:
1. One dominant colour. 52wc-2023-w46
2. Textures on Thursday. text20
3. Six word story. sixws-145
4. Song title. songtitle-101

Too greedy???
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
119% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great for all of the challenges. Just had to have a quick listen to Miley.
November 16th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
November 16th, 2023  
Neil ace
Got it covered ! Watch your wallet!!
November 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Well done
November 16th, 2023  
