Previous
“Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to me)” by johnfalconer
Photo 439

“Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to me)”

A song by:
Paul McCartney &Wings

This is my marigold from last week charged up a little bit! These are original colours though!
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
LOL - such a nifty transformation! :)
November 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good edit
November 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colourful effect.
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@robz @joansmor @wakelys
Thanks. Another “fun” app for me to play around with.
November 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful effect and capture.
November 18th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fantastic edit.
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise