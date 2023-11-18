Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 439
“Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to me)”
A song by:
Paul McCartney &Wings
This is my marigold from last week charged up a little bit! These are original colours though!
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
937
photos
200
followers
387
following
120% complete
View this month »
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Latest from all albums
162
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2023 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
marigold
,
songtitle-101
,
abstract-77
,
sixws-145
Rob Z
ace
LOL - such a nifty transformation! :)
November 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good edit
November 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colourful effect.
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@robz
@joansmor
@wakelys
Thanks. Another “fun” app for me to play around with.
November 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful effect and capture.
November 18th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fantastic edit.
November 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks. Another “fun” app for me to play around with.