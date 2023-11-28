Previous
“No to plastic, make Earth magic.” by johnfalconer
This is single use wooden cutlery to replace single use plastic cutlery. Personally I prefer metal washable cutlery.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Dione Giorgio
Like you I prefer the metal washable ones but now it is use once and throw away. And then all over the world every government cannot dispose of the country's rubbish.
November 28th, 2023  
