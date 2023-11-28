Sign up
Previous
Photo 449
“No to plastic, make Earth magic.”
This is single use wooden cutlery to replace single use plastic cutlery. Personally I prefer metal washable cutlery.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
John Falconer
Tags
plastic
,
environment
,
wood
,
cutlery
,
sixws-145
,
phone-vember
,
bw-85
Dione Giorgio
Like you I prefer the metal washable ones but now it is use once and throw away. And then all over the world every government cannot dispose of the country's rubbish.
November 28th, 2023
