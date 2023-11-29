Previous
“Goldfish are flowers .. flowers that move.” by johnfalconer
Photo 450

“Goldfish are flowers .. flowers that move.”

Han Suyin (the pen name of Rosalie Matilda Kuanghu Chou 1916-2012) - Chinese-born Eurasian physician and author.

They wouldn’t stay still for me! But I was using ¼ second pseudo shutter speed.
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Beverley ace
I love this photo, flowing energy
November 29th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
so cool, fish are out.
November 29th, 2023  
Dianne
Looks great!
November 29th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
What a super result.
November 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
There's something nice about this.
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
