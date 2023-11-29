Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 450
“Goldfish are flowers .. flowers that move.”
Han Suyin (the pen name of Rosalie Matilda Kuanghu Chou 1916-2012) - Chinese-born Eurasian physician and author.
They wouldn’t stay still for me! But I was using ¼ second pseudo shutter speed.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
949
photos
201
followers
386
following
123% complete
View this month »
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Latest from all albums
444
163
445
446
447
448
449
450
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th November 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goldfish
,
slow
,
sixws-145
,
phone-vember
Beverley
ace
I love this photo, flowing energy
November 29th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
so cool, fish are out.
November 29th, 2023
Dianne
Looks great!
November 29th, 2023
Bill Davidson
What a super result.
November 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
There's something nice about this.
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close