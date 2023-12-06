Previous
I am allowed out on my own to visit friends. by johnfalconer
Photo 457

I am allowed out on my own to visit friends.

It’s Wednesday. This was taken last Saturday.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Are you the one in the middle? Lovely trio. Happy for you that you are now allowed out on your own. My wishes for you are that on Christmas day you will be allowed to play football (soccer).
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful trio - hope you had fun !
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise