Previous
Photo 457
I am allowed out on my own to visit friends.
It’s Wednesday. This was taken last Saturday.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
956
photos
200
followers
383
following
125% complete
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2023 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
mall
,
stocklands
Dione Giorgio
Are you the one in the middle? Lovely trio. Happy for you that you are now allowed out on your own. My wishes for you are that on Christmas day you will be allowed to play football (soccer).
December 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful trio - hope you had fun !
December 7th, 2023
