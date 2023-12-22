Sign up
Previous
Photo 473
Pollution sometimes makes for interesting photos.
I took this a couple of nights ago. The haze is smoke from a fire in western Sydney. The first row of lights is the suburb across the bay. The main glow is the city lights over the ridge lighting up the smoke.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
972
photos
203
followers
385
following
129% complete
View this month »
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Latest from all albums
164
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2023 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
glow
,
smoke
,
sydney
,
sixws-146
Casablanca
ace
Oof, bittersweet. Makes for a beautiful image though.
December 22nd, 2023
winghong_ho
The light is soft.
December 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
