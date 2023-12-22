Previous
Pollution sometimes makes for interesting photos. by johnfalconer
Pollution sometimes makes for interesting photos.

I took this a couple of nights ago. The haze is smoke from a fire in western Sydney. The first row of lights is the suburb across the bay. The main glow is the city lights over the ridge lighting up the smoke.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

John Falconer

Casablanca ace
Oof, bittersweet. Makes for a beautiful image though.
December 22nd, 2023  
winghong_ho
The light is soft.
December 22nd, 2023  
