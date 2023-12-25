Sign up
Photo 476
Concentration. Setting up the new turntable.
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing your photos in 2024.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
975
photos
203
followers
336
following
476
Views
6
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2023 8:00am
Tags
christmas
,
turntable
,
sixws-146
