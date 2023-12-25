Previous
Concentration. Setting up the new turntable. by johnfalconer
Photo 476

Concentration. Setting up the new turntable.

Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing your photos in 2024.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise