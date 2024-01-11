Sign up
Photo 493
Almost time for trimming the hedge!
Luckily it’s a neighbour’s hedge and not ours! And it’s a beautiful piece of gardening.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
993
photos
209
followers
337
following
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th January 2024 10:39am
plant
,
hedge
,
clontarf
,
sixws-146
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hedge or wall
January 12th, 2024
