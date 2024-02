Manly Cove beach over the years

The middle photo was taken a few days ago. The other four photos are in the public domain and three of them show how very popular this area was for many years.

In 1974 there was quite a storm which destroyed the boardwalk connecting the ferry wharf to the headland.

Note that this is a Sydney Harbour beach and not Manly Beach which is on the Pacific Ocean side of Manly.