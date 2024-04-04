Two one pound notes from 1821.

Single subject theme “Old” - April #4



£1 from 1821 has the current purchasing power of approximately £138 today. If a collector wanted to buy these notes from me they would have to pay £200 to £300. But who knows!!



Voltaire (1694-1778) said:“Paper money eventually returns to its intrinsic value - zero.”(Probably in my very bad French “Le papier-monnaie revient finalement sa valeur intrinsèque : zéro.” 😀😀😀)



A bit of history that I previously didn’t know:



From 1260, when Kublai Khan completed the conquest of China and took the title of emperor, the issue of paper money became a settled and permanent feature of the Mongol government's financial policy....



Marco Polo wrote in his “Book Second, Part I, Chapter XXIV: “How the Great Kaan Causeth the Bark of Trees, Made into Something Like Paper, to Pass for Money over All His Country,”



“With these pieces of paper, made as I have described, he [Kublai Khan] causes all payments on his own account to be made; and he makes them to pass current universally over all his kingdoms and provinces and territories, and whithersoever his power and sovereignty extends. And nobody, however important he may think himself, dares to refuse them on pain of death.”

