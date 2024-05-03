Previous
Rod Stewart. Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin). Freddie Mercury (Queen). by johnfalconer
Rod Stewart. Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin). Freddie Mercury (Queen).

This was a “London Calling” tribute night. I only had my iPhone and couldn’t get close to the stage so I had to edit edit edit to get something to post.
Diana ace
What a great event it must have been. I never liked Led Zeppelin, but I love the other two :-)
May 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful night you must have had !
May 4th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Truly legendary and a wonderful collage.
May 4th, 2024  
Karen ace
You must've had an amazing time, reliving those wonderful years’ music! Great job on the editing.
May 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
May 4th, 2024  
