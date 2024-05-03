Sign up
Previous
Photo 606
Rod Stewart. Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin). Freddie Mercury (Queen).
This was a “London Calling” tribute night. I only had my iPhone and couldn’t get close to the stage so I had to edit edit edit to get something to post.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
5
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
band
,
music
,
queen
,
stewart
,
tribute
,
led_zeppelin
Diana
ace
What a great event it must have been. I never liked Led Zeppelin, but I love the other two :-)
May 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful night you must have had !
May 4th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Truly legendary and a wonderful collage.
May 4th, 2024
Karen
ace
You must've had an amazing time, reliving those wonderful years’ music! Great job on the editing.
May 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
May 4th, 2024
