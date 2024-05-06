Previous
“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows.” by johnfalconer
Photo 609

“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows.”

Walter B. Gibson (American writer. 1897-1985)

Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is fabulous, what a great shot and art.
May 7th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Cool
May 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture
May 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool!
May 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful! Great photo and powerful words… love it!
May 7th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Just so great. Little did that docent know, he’s famous now.
May 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great one!
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very artistic kind of capture!
May 7th, 2024  
Diane ace
This is great!
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise