Photo 609
“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows.”
Walter B. Gibson (American writer. 1897-1985)
Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
9
4
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1118
photos
216
followers
364
following
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
Views
26
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th May 2024 1:10pm
Privacy
Public
shadow
art
gallery
colour
selective
Diana
ace
This is fabulous, what a great shot and art.
May 7th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Cool
May 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great capture
May 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool!
May 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful! Great photo and powerful words… love it!
May 7th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Just so great. Little did that docent know, he’s famous now.
May 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great one!
May 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very artistic kind of capture!
May 7th, 2024
Diane
ace
This is great!
May 7th, 2024
