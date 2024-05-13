Sign up
Photo 616
Chau Chak Wing Museum. Sydney University.
"Judean Peoples' Front? F*** off, we're the Peoples' Front of Judea! The only people we hate more than the Romans, is the Judean Peoples Front."
From “The Life of Brian” (1979) by Monty Python
13th May 2024
13th May 24
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1126
photos
217
followers
364
following
169% complete
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
9th May 2024 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
monty
,
python
,
colosseum
,
ssp
,
judean
,
roman’s
Wylie
ace
ha ha, nice one, I remember those lines!
May 14th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Love Lego! Nice one.
May 14th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
May 14th, 2024
