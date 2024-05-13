Previous
Chau Chak Wing Museum. Sydney University. by johnfalconer
Chau Chak Wing Museum. Sydney University.

"Judean Peoples' Front? F*** off, we're the Peoples' Front of Judea! The only people we hate more than the Romans, is the Judean Peoples Front."
From “The Life of Brian” (1979) by Monty Python
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
ha ha, nice one, I remember those lines!
May 14th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Love Lego! Nice one.
May 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
May 14th, 2024  
