Better than yesterday??? by johnfalconer
Photo 618

Better than yesterday???

I think this slow motion shot with the curve in the tunnel and railway line is better than yesterday?
15th May 2024 15th May 24

John Falconer

Casablanca ace
Yes, I like the curve. It adds additional interest.
May 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh yes, this is brilliant and much more interesting for the eye.
May 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
May 18th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Yesterday I wasn't sure of the pov and could have been looking up. Good one!
May 18th, 2024  
