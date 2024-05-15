Sign up
Previous
Photo 618
Better than yesterday???
I think this slow motion shot with the curve in the tunnel and railway line is better than yesterday?
15th May 2024
15th May 24
4
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1127
photos
217
followers
364
following
169% complete
View this month »
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th May 2024 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
tunnel
,
rail
,
sydney
,
slow
,
metro
Casablanca
ace
Yes, I like the curve. It adds additional interest.
May 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh yes, this is brilliant and much more interesting for the eye.
May 18th, 2024
Mags
Mags
Very cool!
May 18th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Yesterday I wasn't sure of the pov and could have been looking up. Good one!
May 18th, 2024
