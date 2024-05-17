Previous
This mosquito passed away not longer after this iPhone photo was taken. by johnfalconer
This mosquito passed away not longer after this iPhone photo was taken.

This was taken later in the afternoon in The Royal Botanic Gardens, in Sydney
17th May 2024 17th May 24

John Falconer

Corinne C ace
Lol, you may have prevented a bat or a frog from their dinner
May 19th, 2024  
Catherine
I am not surprised!!! Great photo though!
May 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@corinnec @megpicatilly
Thank you! I did whack it in the garden. So it went back to from whence It came.
May 19th, 2024  
Desi
I'm afraid it would have passed away before having its portrait shot if it had been me. Great shot
May 19th, 2024  
