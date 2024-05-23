“In your transition may you become a better human being and a blessing to society.”

A Buddhist blessing.



The first full moon in May (or the second full moon if there is one) is the day we celebrate the birth, passing away and enlightenment of The Lord Buddha.



Yesterday especially, one should go to the temple (I didn’t), not eat meat (I had fish which is a fail), make merit (which I try to do everyday - sort of) and listen to prayers made by his teachers (I listened to Thai Buddhist Chants/Prayers on Spotify!)