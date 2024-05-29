Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 632
Busker at Circular Quay, Sydney.
He takes electronic payment, Apple Pay. Pay ID. And cash of course.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
31st May 2024 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sydney
,
busker
Barb
ace
Great street capture!
June 2nd, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
This photo made me think of the article I read last night about how Andrea Bocelli was singing at the pre wedding party of Anant Ambani. I honestly was out of the loop of who Ambani was, but I fell into a rabbit hole and read all about India's second richest family.
June 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Hopefully the electronic age pays.
June 2nd, 2024
