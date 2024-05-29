Previous
Busker at Circular Quay, Sydney. by johnfalconer
Busker at Circular Quay, Sydney.

He takes electronic payment, Apple Pay. Pay ID. And cash of course.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

John Falconer

Barb ace
Great street capture!
June 2nd, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
This photo made me think of the article I read last night about how Andrea Bocelli was singing at the pre wedding party of Anant Ambani. I honestly was out of the loop of who Ambani was, but I fell into a rabbit hole and read all about India's second richest family.
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Hopefully the electronic age pays.
June 2nd, 2024  
