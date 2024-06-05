Sign up
Previous
Photo 639
Pelican in Centennial Park.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
13
7
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1148
photos
216
followers
365
following
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
Views
24
Comments
13
Fav's
7
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd June 2024 10:29am
park
,
sydney
,
centennial
,
albatross
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome detail!
June 10th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
This is a great closeup.
June 10th, 2024
Karen
ace
Spectacular close-up capture!
June 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up - great detail and textures ! fav
June 10th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great closeup.
June 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That eye is watching you......
June 10th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great close-up. Fav.
June 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
It's a pelican not an albatross but I guess you knew that.
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail. Thank goodness Babs
@onewing
, commented as I thought I was losing it ;-)
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs. I saw the mistake before I saw the comment. What was I thinking.
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. See my comment to Babs. I think I’ve lost it!!!
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@frodob
@louannwarren
@cocokinetic
@beryl
@dkellogg
@casablanca
@wh2021
Thanks for commenting. Of course it’s a pelican not an albatross.
June 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic close up
June 10th, 2024
365 Project
close
