Previous
Pelican in Centennial Park. by johnfalconer
Photo 639

Pelican in Centennial Park.

5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Awesome detail!
June 10th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
This is a great closeup.
June 10th, 2024  
Karen ace
Spectacular close-up capture!
June 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up - great detail and textures ! fav
June 10th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great closeup.
June 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That eye is watching you......
June 10th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great close-up. Fav.
June 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
It's a pelican not an albatross but I guess you knew that.
June 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail. Thank goodness Babs @onewing, commented as I thought I was losing it ;-)
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs. I saw the mistake before I saw the comment. What was I thinking.
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. See my comment to Babs. I think I’ve lost it!!!
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@frodob @louannwarren @cocokinetic @beryl @dkellogg @casablanca @wh2021
Thanks for commenting. Of course it’s a pelican not an albatross.
June 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic close up
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise