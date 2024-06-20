Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 654
URBN Surf Park at the Olympic Stadium Sydney
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1163
photos
215
followers
364
following
179% complete
View this month »
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th June 2024 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
surf
,
sydney
,
urbn
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great action shot!
June 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
WOW, what a magical action shot, I love the spray trail.
June 21st, 2024
Pat
This is brilliant!
You get the most amazing action shots!
June 21st, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Fabulous shot!
June 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
You get the most amazing action shots!