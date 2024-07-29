Previous
A wall of Astro images. by johnfalconer
Photo 692

A wall of Astro images.

At the Australian Photography Exhibition Sydney
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Susan Wakely
Looks an interesting exhibition.
August 2nd, 2024  
haskar
It looks very tempting.
August 2nd, 2024  
Diana
That must have been a magical exhibition.
August 2nd, 2024  
