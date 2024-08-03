Sign up
Photo 698
“Carapace 2003” sculpture by Richard Goodwin.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
sculpture
,
newington
Bucktree
ace
Very cool sculpture.
August 4th, 2024
