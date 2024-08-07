Previous
Latest grandchild at 13 weeks. I found out today! by johnfalconer
Latest grandchild at 13 weeks. I found out today!

7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Jessica Eby
Congratulations! Best wishes to mum and baby for a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery!
August 7th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
Congratulations. That is delightful news
August 7th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Congratulations
August 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Congratulations !
August 7th, 2024  
Casablanca
Thrilling news, congrats all round
August 7th, 2024  
