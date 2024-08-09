Sign up
Photo 704
Fleurs de Ville. Sydney Botanical Gardens.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
garden
,
botanical
,
sydney
,
fleure
Nigel Rogers
ace
Although the pink one is great colour for some reason I prefer this one, I can see the texture coming through and I like the light and shadows.
August 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a stunning close up of this beautiful rose.
August 14th, 2024
