Photo 754
I just over edited a photo taken by a friend.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
1263
photos
211
followers
354
following
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
8
2
2022/24
iPhone XR
29th September 2024 1:55pm
Tags
dog
,
edit
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
September 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha !! just a tad strange - poor dog !!
September 29th, 2024
